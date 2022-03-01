Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) to Issue $0.08 Dividend

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0763 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS RMYHY opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

