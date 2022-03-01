Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rand Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, major shareholder East Asset Management, Llc acquired 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $64,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erland E. Kailbourne acquired 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $25,952.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 14,593 shares of company stock valued at $252,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAND opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. Rand Capital has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

