Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.91% of Rapid7 worth $185,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,448,000.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $103.46 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Rapid7 Profile (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.