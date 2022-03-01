Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Reaches $18.13 on Top Exchanges

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $18.13 or 0.00040758 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $220.60 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00034899 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00105506 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,630 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

