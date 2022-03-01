Raven Protocol (RAVEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,922.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00042159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.49 or 0.06585373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,065.28 or 0.99772097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

