Ravencoin Classic (RVC) One Day Volume Tops $14,330.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $608,637.85 and $14,330.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,942.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.17 or 0.06745569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.86 or 0.00256844 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.47 or 0.00749769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013532 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00069215 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00402646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00199478 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,576,099 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.