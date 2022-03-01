Raymond James Analysts Give EnWave (CVE:ENW) a C$1.65 Price Target

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) received a C$1.65 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE:ENW traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.90. 25,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.82 and a 12-month high of C$1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnWave will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

