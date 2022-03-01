Raymond James Lowers Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target to $34.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $62.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s previous close.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 95.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 9.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 292.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 713,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 166.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 154,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 12.9% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 256,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

