Raymond James Trims PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Target Price to $43.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s previous close.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 8,710 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $338,035.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,363. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 157,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

