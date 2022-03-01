Raymond James Trims Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price to C$2.25

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREVF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. 8,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958. Trevali Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

