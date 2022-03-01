Realio Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $291,367.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Realio Network has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $291,367.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,926.05 or 0.06649348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,915.38 or 0.99796351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

