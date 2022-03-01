Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,328. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.