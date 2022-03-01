Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,328. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RETA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,969.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after purchasing an additional 624,688 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,702,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

