Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Gap Up to $26.13

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.13, but opened at $32.55. Reata Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 3,242 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RETA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after acquiring an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.