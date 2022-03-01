Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kodiak Sciences (KOD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD):

2/28/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $149.00 to $75.00.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $147.00 to $35.00.

2/11/2022 – Kodiak Sciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Kodiak Sciences was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

2/1/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Kodiak Sciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 123,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,994. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $137.60. The company has a market capitalization of $462.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average is $87.08.

Get Kodiak Sciences Inc alerts:

In other Kodiak Sciences news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,093,818 shares of company stock worth $60,465,648 and sold 1,013,900 shares worth $10,256,331. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.