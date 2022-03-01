Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

RB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($100.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($73.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

