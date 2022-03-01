Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

RB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,480 ($100.36) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,150 ($82.52) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($103.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($73.80) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

