RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, RED has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $398,367.42 and approximately $32,422.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00254409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001577 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

