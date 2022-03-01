Redpanda Earth Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $222,909.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.72 or 0.06606686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,422.83 or 0.99801333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

