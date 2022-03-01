Refinable Hits 24 Hour Volume of $551,105.00 (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Refinable has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Refinable has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $551,105.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00043058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.07 or 0.06686042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,304.93 or 1.00141113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00044162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00047487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

