Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.99, for a total value of $4,163,466.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,128 shares of company stock worth $13,618,055. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

REGN stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $612.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,505. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

