Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Shares Down 6.8%

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.54. Approximately 269,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,336,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Several brokerages have commented on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 145.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 79,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 47,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

