Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Stock Price Up 1%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating) shares rose 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 41,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 62,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.94 million and a P/E ratio of -19.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director John Ernest Black acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,326,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,095.12.

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Peru, Chile, the United States, and Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru.

