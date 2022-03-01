Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $115,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $190.87 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $191.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 12.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

