Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.76

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and traded as low as $19.14. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 34,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.