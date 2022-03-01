Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.76

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and traded as low as $19.14. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 34,321 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.