Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 36,600 MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. FMR LLC raised its position in MarineMax by 129.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,906,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 30.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock worth $1,026,081 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HZO opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.64 and a 12 month high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.