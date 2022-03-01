Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Standex International worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Standex International by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Standex International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Standex International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

