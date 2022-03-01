Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

