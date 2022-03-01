Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 268,029 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,029 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Team worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Team by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 27.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TISI opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.91. Team, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

