Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 240,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,778,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Party City Holdco worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 56,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,132,483 shares of company stock worth $6,582,222. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a market cap of $485.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet lowered Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Party City Holdco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

