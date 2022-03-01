Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 30,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,818,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 1,755,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBT opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.75. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $6.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

