Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034,292 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Castor Maritime worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 83.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castor Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Castor Maritime by 174.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Castor Maritime Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

