Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.53% of Ultralife worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 154.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 74.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,665 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the second quarter worth about $310,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 53,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.57 per share, for a total transaction of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 54,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 113,021 shares of company stock worth $565,849 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULBI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. Ultralife Co. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

