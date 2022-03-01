Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Avaya worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 27.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth $399,000.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.06. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

