Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

In related news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $353,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,509,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

