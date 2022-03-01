Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $36.24.

