Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

ABCL opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

