Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of REV Group worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in REV Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $879.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.32. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

