Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,396 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.90% of Flexible Solutions International worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 99,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 74.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 64,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

