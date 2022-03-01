Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American Woodmark worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.2% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 99.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 163,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 6.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in American Woodmark by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 18.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $887.82 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

