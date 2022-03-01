Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.14% of Hudson Technologies worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDSN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

