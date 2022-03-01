Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 136,067 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Viper Energy Partners worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,625,579 shares of company stock valued at $40,869,077. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -226.21 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $29.75.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

