Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) by 201.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,163 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 153.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

CODX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti began coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -2.84. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.21 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

Co-Diagnostics Profile (Get Rating)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.