Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,025,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,235,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

PRIM stock opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

