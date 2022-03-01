Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of Athenex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Athenex by 43.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Athenex by 66.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.69. Athenex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

