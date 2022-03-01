Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44.

