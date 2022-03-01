Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 123,600 Shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Blue Apron worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Blue Apron by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Blue Apron by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000.

APRN stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -3.57. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.01 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Matthew B. Salzberg sold 70,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $824,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph N. Sanberg acquired 357,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,002.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,184 shares of company stock worth $2,059,215 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J.

