Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 8,200 Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BDL stock opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter.

About Flanigan's Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

