Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 23,100 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.
SCHD opened at $77.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $67.32 and a 12-month high of $82.47.
See Also
