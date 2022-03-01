Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 38,200 iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 34,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

EWL stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.90. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

