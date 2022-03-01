Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 7,500 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4,402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $242.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

